OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department announced that this summer will mark the end of its seasonal officer program, a long-standing initiative that has served as the department's primary recruitment pipeline for future officers.
In a shift aimed at broadening its applicant pool, the department will now conduct most of its hiring process online. Previously, prospective officers had to attend in-person testing days scheduled throughout the year. Moving forward, candidates will be able to complete the initial tests from home, eliminating the need to travel to the department.
Vacationer Angie Musser believes the move to an online application system will have broad benefits. "You could definitely reach a farther group of people online," Musser said.
The interview process will also transition to an online format, though the physical fitness test and final interview will still be conducted in person. The department believes that by making these changes, they will attract a larger and more diverse group of applicants.
Deputy Communications Manager Ashley Miller is optimistic about the change, saying, "Transitioning into this new online testing will allow us to do testing throughout the year, capture more applicants, and then not just be [dependent on] if somebody can get to Ocean City."
In addition to the online transition, the department is rebranding its Public Safety Aid Program, now to be called Public Safety Officers. Unlike seasonal officers, these public safety officers will not be sworn in and will have limited duties, which includes issuing citations and assisting full-time officers when needed.
Miller sees the rebranded program as another pathway to full-time employment with the department. "We know their work ethic. They're familiar with our laws and everything. So it is really easy to transition a seasonal into a full-time position because they've already been here. They're familiar," Miller said.
The Ocean City Police Department is hopeful that the new online process will attract a larger pool of applicants, enhancing their recruitment efforts moving forward.