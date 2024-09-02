OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City is ramping up efforts to keep its iconic boardwalk clean, as the city council makes it a top priority this year.
Longtime vacationer Sabrena Hartley, who has visited the boardwalk for decades, has noticed a troubling trend.
"It's gotten a lot worse in the past 50 years. More people don't care about the environment," Hartley said.
In response to concerns like Hartley’s, the Ocean City Council has introduced stricter fines for violations, particularly for businesses that push display signs too far onto the boardwalk. Previously, stores received a warning for such infractions, but now, officers have the authority to issue a $500 fine immediately.
The council hopes that this move will encourage businesses to keep the boardwalk clear of signs that could obstruct pedestrian traffic.
As for litter, opinions vary. Vacationer John Smith, who frequents the boardwalk on bike rides, believes the situation is manageable.
"There's an occasional thing, but nothing that you wouldn't expect from people, you know, missing the trash can. Yeah, no complaints. I find it clean," Smith remarked.
While the boardwalk might seem relatively clean to some, local workers point out that the real issue lies on the beach. With crowds soaking up the sun, trash is often left behind.
The Ocean City Council is set to meet Tuesday to discuss the condition of the boardwalk this summer and to consider further measures for next year's visitors.