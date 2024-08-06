OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City has announced that if the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) gives a favorable record of decision to US Wind's offshore wind project, that they will sue BOEM.
In a Mayor and City Council meeting Aug. 5, a full-time resident of the town addressed the council about the offshore wind project. Mayor Rick Meehan responded by reiterating the town's continued disapproval of the project.
"The town has continued to be an opposition. We've attended every hearing you could possibly attend stating our opposition, the state of Delaware, although this project affects Delaware, is not in opposition," said Meehan. "The town of Fenwick Island does support our position and stands with us in opposition."
Following this statement, Meehan said that the town has hired a law firm to assist the town in suing the federal agency and co-plaintiffs from the town have signed on. Meehan encouraged meeting attendees to reach out to public officials to discuss individual's opposition of the project with letters provided on the town's website.
Most recently, BOEM released an Environmental Impact Statement for a key permit related to this offshore wind project by US Wind. Also, Sussex County Council deferred a vote on a necessary conditional use application for US Wind to construct a substation.