OCEAN CITY, MD. - The state of Maryland will allow bicycles on sidewalks starting Oct. 1, but Ocean City officials plan to maintain local restrictions in designated areas.
In a 7-0 vote Tuesday afternoon, the Ocean City Town Council directed staff to draft an ordinance before the state law takes effect. The proposed ordinance would continue limiting sidewalk biking to specific zones approved by the council.
Two areas discussed as possible zones include the west side of Philadelphia Avenue from Somerset Street to South First Street, and the east side of Coastal Highway between 59th and 64th streets. These locations have not been confirmed and were mentioned only as examples.
Ocean City resident Will Spence told CoastTV News he’s generally satisfied with the town’s approach to bike traffic but believes sidewalk space could be improved.
"I say this all the time. I wish the sidewalk was a little bigger. It's not just with the biking, but also with tourists too. During summertime O.C. gets packed, and since it gets packed, you want a bigger sidewalk."