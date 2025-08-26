OCEAN CITY, MD. - The state of Maryland will allow bicycles on sidewalks starting Oct. 1, but Ocean City officials plan to maintain local restrictions in designated areas.

In a 7-0 vote Tuesday afternoon, the Ocean City Town Council directed staff to draft an ordinance before the state law takes effect. The proposed ordinance would continue limiting sidewalk biking to specific zones approved by the council.

Two areas discussed as possible zones include the west side of Philadelphia Avenue from Somerset Street to South First Street, and the east side of Coastal Highway between 59th and 64th streets. These locations have not been confirmed and were mentioned only as examples.

OC potential bike area

One of the proposed areas for biking on the sidewalk. 

Ocean City resident Will Spence told CoastTV News he’s generally satisfied with the town’s approach to bike traffic but believes sidewalk space could be improved.

"I say this all the time. I wish the sidewalk was a little bigger. It's not just with the biking, but also with tourists too. During summertime O.C. gets packed, and since it gets packed, you want a bigger sidewalk." 

Tags

Locations

Photographer/Editor

Matt Hipsman joined the CoastTV team as a Photographer and Editor in June of 2024. He graduated from the University of Rochester with a Bachelor's degree in Film and Media Studies and a minor in Environmental Humanities. While studying, Matt held an internship with the local Rochester NPR station, WXXI. Where he shadowed the Audio Engineering department aiding in the production of a podcast.

Recommended for you