Ocean City, Md. — The Ocean City Town Council approved the first reading of ordinance 2024-23 on Monday night. The ordinance would allow the town to issue bonds for renovations to the Ocean City Convention Center and improvements to the town’s golf course clubhouse.
The bond, which is not to exceed $6 million, includes $4 million earmarked for updates to the convention center, a facility that has been in operation since 1972.
Planned upgrades to the convention center include a new roof, elevator improvements and replacing the concrete flooring in Exhibit Halls A, B and C with multi-purpose flooring, better suited for sporting events.
"This will be a great step for us here at the convention center, helping us continue as an economic catalyst for Ocean City." Says Tom Perlozzo, Ocean City's Director of Tourism and Business Development.
A second reading of the ordinance is still required before the bonds can be authorized.