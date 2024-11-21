Ocean Pines Aquatics seeks 'angels' for holiday giving program

OCEAN PINES, Md. - The Ocean Pines Aquatics Department is looking for angels to spread holiday cheer by supporting local families through its annual Angel Tree program.
Started in 2014, the program features a Christmas tree in the Sports Core Pool lobby adorned with angel ornaments. Each ornament lists items needed by a local person or family, such as winter clothes for a newborn, STEM toys for a 10-year-old boy, or Play-Doh for a 4-year-old girl.
Aquatics Manager Michelle Hitchens said this year’s recipients were identified with help from Worcester GOLD and two local churches.
“People can visit the Sports Core, pick an ornament, and sign their name and phone number in our book to sponsor someone with Christmas gifts,” Hitchens explained. “It’s our way of giving back and spreading a little Christmas cheer.”
Gifts must be returned by Dec. 16. For more information, call the Sports Core Pool at 410-641-5255.