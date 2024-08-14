OCEAN PINES, Md. - The Ocean Pines Association has issued a call to action for both locals and visitors, urging everyone to contribute to keeping the community clean, particularly around the Yacht Club area.
In a statement released last week, the association expressed growing concerns about the accumulation of litter, including beverage cans, cups, napkins, cigarette butts, cigarette packages, and dog waste, especially during busy weekends.
To address these issues, the Ocean Pines Association plans to increase signage at the Yacht Club, install additional trash cans, and boost public awareness through online platforms and social media posts.
The association hopes these efforts will encourage the community to take an active role in maintaining the cleanliness and beauty of Ocean Pines, ensuring that it remains a welcoming environment for everyone.
