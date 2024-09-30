Ocean Pines

The Ocean Pines Association launched a survey this month as it looks to learn what people think are the top priorities in the upcoming years.

OCEAN PINES, Md -A survey has gone live for people in Ocean Pines to help the Association work on priorities for future planning. There are 17 questions with topics ranging from amenities to safety.

The survey has been a favored tool for planning. In February, the police department said it was using a survey to identify traffic trouble spots.

According to Planning Advisory Committee Chairperson Rob Keesling, the results will be made public and the deadline to submit a survey is Oct. 20.  Click here for the survey. 

Tags

Locations

Morning Broadcast Journalist

Matt co-anchors CoastTV News Today Monday through Friday from 5-7 a.m. and regularly produces and anchors CoastTV News Midday at 11 a.m. He was previously the sports director at WBOC from 2015-2019.

Recommended for you