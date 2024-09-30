OCEAN PINES, Md -A survey has gone live for people in Ocean Pines to help the Association work on priorities for future planning. There are 17 questions with topics ranging from amenities to safety.
The survey has been a favored tool for planning. In February, the police department said it was using a survey to identify traffic trouble spots.
According to Planning Advisory Committee Chairperson Rob Keesling, the results will be made public and the deadline to submit a survey is Oct. 20. Click here for the survey.