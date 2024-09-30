OCEAN PINES, Md. - The Women’s Club of Ocean Pines marks its fiftieth anniversary in 2024, having raised tens of thousands of dollars for scholarships and charitable donations since its founding in 1974, said Ocean Pines Association.
Originally known as the “Year Rounders Club,” the group began as a social outlet and has evolved into a major contributor to local causes, supporting high school seniors and various community organizations.
The club, which now has over 100 members, focuses on funding scholarships for local high school seniors and hosting events like game nights, bake sales and raffles to raise money.
"One of the first things I did when I moved to Ocean Pines from Rockville was to join the Women’s Club of Ocean Pines. What better way is there to make new friends and give back to the Community," said Susann Palamara. "Since 2006, I have been first and second vice president, president once, and co-president once and now serve as parliamentarian."
Since 2007, the Women’s Club has awarded $69,650 in scholarships and donated $35,315 to local organizations, continuing to give back to the Ocean Pines community.