Ongoing efforts to improve parking and traffic challenges in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Parking has always been a hot topic in Rehoboth Beach. To find solutions to traffic and parking challenges, the city hired The Rossi Group, an engineering firm, to conduct a traffic and parking study during fall and winter of 2023. The study focused on traffic safety, congestion, and parking issues.
Some recommendations have already been implemented, such as making 30-minute parking spots more visible. In May, the city also tested a pilot program on King Charles Avenue aimed at improving pedestrian safety.
With the busy summer season now over, The Rossi Group is returning to assess how effective the suggested parking and traffic regulations were over the summer.
Rob Howley, owner of Shades of Rehoboth Beach on Rehoboth Avenue, says parking remains a challenge during the summer months.
"Everybody wants the parking season to shorten, just to be between Memorial and Labor Day, but most people would like to see more spots," Howley said.
In an April city meeting, The Rossi Group suggested that city commissioners consider adding a parking garage to increase available parking spaces.
The Rossi Group will present its findings to the city commissioners on Monday, October 7th, at 9:00 AM.