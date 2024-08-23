DELAWARE - The Delaware State Police Community Engagement Unit has relaunched its annual program, "Operation Troopers Have Your BACKpack." This aimed at providing essential school supplies to elementary school children in need.
This program collaborates with local communities and organizations to collect donations of items such as backpacks, pencils, notebooks, and hand sanitizer.
Donations can be dropped off at any Delaware State Police Troop or Delaware State Police Federal Credit Union location, where collection boxes are available.
The drive runs until Aug. 23, with supplies to be distributed at the start of the school year.