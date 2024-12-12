FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - The 125th Army-Navy football game will take place Saturday Dec. 14 at the stadium in Landover. For those not able to attend in-person but still looking to be part of the fun, a watch party for the game is taking place at Harpoon Hanna's. Salisbury-based Operation We Care will be on-site showing examples of the packages the organization puts together for those actively serving in the military, first responders.
"To us, it is a lot of things we can get everyday at two dozen different stores. But where some of the folks are deployed, access to these items is not so good," Operation We Care Founder Jeff Merritt said. "A lot of these men and women are not receiving anything from home. It keeps the morale up especially this time of year."
Baby wipes, body wash, and canned pasta are some of the items in high demand that Operation We Care attempts to collect for the packages. Merritt estimates Operation We Care puts together 2,000 boxes a year.
Kickoff for the Army-Navy game is set for 3 p.m. with the watch party starting at 1 p.m.