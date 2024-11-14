MILTON, Del. - Two paid parking options will get a look at during Thursday's Milton's Finance Committee meeting. The committee has been analyzing the effect it would have and the money it generate for the town.
One option would charge a $1 fee for every ticket sold at events and shows. That would have a direct impact on people who attend the Milton Theatre. A second option calls for collecting a percentage of sales from businesses that do not have on-site parking.
In previous meetings, town leaders estimated the money gained from the fees could pay for a project that would double the parking options in the town. It was in September, the Finance Committee referenced a Dec. 2 deadline to present its findings to the Town Council. That is the date of the next council meeting.