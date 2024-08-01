WILMINGTON, Del. — The Delaware Supreme Court ruled unanimously in favor of two pastors who alleged their religious freedoms were restricted during the COVID-19 pandemic from March to June 2020.
The pastors challenged Governor Carney's Emergency Orders, which they claimed were illegal for:
- Prohibiting in-person Sunday services.
- Preventing indoor preaching.
- Banning singing.
- Barring the elderly from church.
- Prohibiting baptisms.
- Prohibiting the Lord’s Supper.
- Favoring Jewish circumcisions over Christian baptisms.
Lower courts previously dismissed the lawsuit, saying the Governor acted in good faith and in public interest. While the Delaware Supreme Court ruled in favor of the pastors, the Court declined to issue injunctive relief. However, the court stated that future governors now have this precedent to adhere to.
"In hindsight, we can identify a possible constitutional violation arising from the Challenged Restrictions’ non-neutral treatment of Houses of Worship or of particular types of worship," the opinion reads. "But we cannot find that it was clearly established at the time the restrictions were in effect that these temporary, emergency limitations intended to shield human life were unconstitutional."
Attorneys for the pastors say the ruling ensures that the religious freedoms of Delawareans are protected.
“The hands of future Governors of Delaware are now tied by this ruling by our respected Court,” declared Thomas S. Neuberger, one of the attorneys for the pastors. “As the Wall Street Journal wrote on November 13, 2020 about Carney’s illegal orders, ‘a pandemic doesn’t override the Constitution,’” he added.
This lawsuit was originally dismissed in 2021 before being appealed. State Republican lawmakers had backed the measure.