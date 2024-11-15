Pathways to Success

LEWES, Del. - Pathways to Success is holding two donation drives through Nov. 20 to help local students facing food insecurity.

The drives goal is to stock food pantries at four high schools, including Cape Henlopen, Milford, Polytech and Seaford High Schools.

Donations of non-perishable food items, snacks and drinks are being collected at four drop-off locations, including one in Georgetown and the other three in Lewes.

The organization is looking for support to provide meals for students who often go without breakfast or dinner. Donations are being accepted until Nov. 20, with the goal of helping students in need throughout the school year.

