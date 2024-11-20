MILFORD, Del. - People in Milford say they are experiencing water dosed with chlorine that they don't want to drink. Others say, what they think is calcium, is staining their sinks and showers.
The city told CoastTV News that staining, or white crust, is calcium from the hard water and that people have the option to purchase a water softener.
Milford homeowner, Carolyn Baier, says she has experienced water issues, citing the odor of chlorine.
"Washing my face, brushing my teeth, you can smell it," said Baier.
Bair says the bigger issue she faces is the calcium levels leaving stains in her house.
"The ring around the toilets, the brown rings, the hard water stains on the shower appliances and on the shower doors," said Baier.
The Milford Board of Public Works say they conduct daily tests on the chlorine levels in the water throughout the city and that the levels are normal.