SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. — As a winter storm approaches, residents along the coast are preparing for the rare sight of sand turning to snow. They’re not the only ones getting ready—chickens, ducks, and even a turkey are gearing up for the cold blast.
Local bird owner Rob Vadakin says his feathered friends know how to handle the wintry weather.
“During the snow, they usually just hunker down in their boxes, which are full of straw,” Vadakin said. “They huddle together and usually don’t come out until the snow clears or it’s warm enough for them to sit in the sun.”
For others, the storm is an opportunity for adventure. Jeff and Carol Doughty, who moved from Texas, say they welcome the snowfall.
“We do love the snow,” Jeff Doughty said. We moved out of Texas, and I love the beach, so now we’ve got a snowy beach in between.”