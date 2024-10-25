SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - If there's any day to thank a first responder, it would be Monday, Oct. 28.
That's because Monday is National First Responders Day. Those who serve in law enforcement, fire service and EMS all fall under the umbrella of a first responder.
However, according to Richard Short, Deputy Director of Emergency Communication, 9-1-1 operators are often overlooked.
Though he feels they are overlooked, he says he and other operators love what they do.
"So a 911 dispatcher, it's a stressful job. It's a thankless job, the people that do it love it," Short explained. "They thrive on that interaction with the community. They are the first, first responders," he continued.
Marc Junkerman is a Public Safety Wellness Consultant with Behind The Line, LLC.
Behind The Line provides support for first responders, those in the public safety sector, veterans and their families to promote health and wellness.
Junkerman was in law enforcement for 28 years and was once involved in a program like Behind The Line. He is now a walking success story working to help others get the help and support they need so they can be the best version of themselves.
Junkerman says the feedback from the people he helps is why he continues to do this work.
"We hear 'I am grateful that I am now in a position to be able to say It's okay not to be okay.' Most importantly for me, I've seen that evolve where we've gone from 'it's okay not to be okay' to 'it's okay not to be okay, but we can't stay that way,'" said Junkerman.
While talking with CoastTV, Junkerman had one reminder for those who are not first responders.
"Sometimes it's very easy in our world to get this us vs. them mentality. So what I would say to a citizen is there is no us. Then when it comes to the citizens and first responders, it's all we. We are part of your community," he said.
He also shared that the best way citizens can help their first responders is by reminding them that they are more than their career.
For example, he asks that people remind law enforcement officers that they are a person who wears a badge, not a badge who wears a person.
He says it is important to remind all first responders that they are worthy and valuable even outside of their uniforms.