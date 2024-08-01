OCEAN CITY, Md. - Before the Ocean City White Marlin Open, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals sent a letter to Ocean City Mayor Richard Meehan offering to donate the Fish Empathy Quilt for the city to display to “counteract the violence of fishing and promote friendliness to fish instead.”
In PETA’s letter Newkirk states, “As you know, fish are sensitive animals with complex nervous systems, and it’s extremely painful for them to be hooked through their mouths, which contain many nerve endings…. More and more people now realize that fish deserve to be treated with kindness, and PETA’s Fish Empathy Quilt beautifully reflects this awareness.”
The Fish Empathy Quilt, originally housed in Eureka City Hall in California, is hoping to find a new home in Ocean City. According to PETA President Ingrid Newkirk, the quilt is more than 300 square feet and contains over 100 handcrafted squares from PETA members and supporters.
Newkirk concludes, “PETA hopes Ocean City will stand behind the kind message of this quilt and help tip the scales toward compassion for the billions of aquatic animals killed each year in the fishing industry.”