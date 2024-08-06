SALISBURY, Md.- Police from the Salisbury Police Department and the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit are investigating a deadly shooting. According to the Salisbury Police Department, on Aug. 5, around 10:35 p.m., officers responded to a call reporting gunfire at a home on Clay Street. The agency said when they arrived, officers found a child hurt by apparent gunfire. The child was then rushed to the hospital. Despite medical efforts, police said the child died from his injuries.
The Maryland State Police is continuing the investigation. Currently, officials have not released information on a suspect. The Salisbury Police Department urges anyone with information to call the department or the Maryland State Police. The agency said that if people would like to provide information anonymously, people can call Crime Solvers. The program says it is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for any tips leading to an arrest.