GEORGETOWN, Del.- Delaware State Police are on the lookout for a driver who allegedly pointed a gun during a road rage clash in Georgetown Tuesday morning.
Police say it happened just before noon near the intersection of Johnson Road and Gravel Hill Road. A 37-year-old driver in a Chevrolet Silverado had a close call with another Silverado as both trucks entered the intersection.
According to DSP, the second driver, described as a bald white man, followed the victim’s truck down Gravel Hill Road. At one point, he sped up, pulled alongside the other vehicle, and allegedly aimed a handgun at the victim through the driver’s side window.
The victim sped away, and the suspect fled east on Zoar Road. Troopers searched the area but could not locate the suspect or the vehicle.
The suspect’s vehicle is described as a white Chevrolet Silverado with a Leer cap over the bed.
Troopers are asking anyone who saw what happened or has information to come forward. You can reach out to Trooper First Class T. Perry at 302-856-5850 or leave an anonymous tip through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.