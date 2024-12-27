Police welfare check leads to Milford gun arrest

MILFORD, Del. - A welfare check at a Milford Royal Farms on December 19 led to the arrest of a man on multiple gun and drug charges, according to the Milford Police Department.
Around 9:42 a.m., a Milford officer conducting a follow-up investigation at the convenience store on the 500 block of South DuPont Boulevard noticed a man slouched over the driver's seat of a truck, police said. Concerned for his well-being, the officer made contact with the man.
Police reported that the man, identified as 59-year-old Edward Collins of Milford, appeared to be under the influence of drugs. During a consensual search of the vehicle, officers said they found a loaded handgun under the driver’s seat. Further investigation revealed the firearm had been reported stolen in 2015.
Authorities added that Collins is prohibited from possessing a firearm. As a result, he was charged with several offenses, including carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm while under the influence, and driving under the influence of drugs.
Collins appeared before the Justice of the Peace Court, where he was issued a $25,700 cash bail with an intoxication hold. He was then turned over to the Department of Correction.