BERLIN, Md - Three seats, including two on the town council, are on the ballot in Berlin's Municipal Election on Tuesday. The only contested race is between incumbent Shaneka Nichols and Daniel Packey in District 3.
Mayor Zack Tyndall is running unopposed for re-election. According to Berlin officials, Tyndall will be declared the winner barring the emergence of any additional write-in candidates who filed by the Tuesday deadline.
It is also the same situation in District 2 where Jack Orris Jr. is running unopposed. Polls are open until 7 p.m.