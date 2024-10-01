BERLIN

Berlin will elect its mayor and two council members from Tuesday's municipal election.

BERLIN, Md - Three seats, including two on the town council, are on the ballot in Berlin's Municipal Election on Tuesday. The only contested race is between incumbent Shaneka Nichols and Daniel Packey in District 3.

Mayor Zack Tyndall is running unopposed for re-election. According to Berlin officials, Tyndall will be declared the winner barring the emergence of any additional write-in candidates who filed by the Tuesday deadline.

It is also the same situation in District 2 where Jack Orris Jr. is running unopposed. Polls are open until 7 p.m. 

Tags

Locations

Morning Broadcast Journalist

Matt co-anchors CoastTV News Today Monday through Friday from 5-7 a.m. and regularly produces and anchors CoastTV News Midday at 11 a.m. He was previously the sports director at WBOC from 2015-2019.

Recommended for you