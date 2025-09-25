SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Nearly 5,000 people in the Lewes, Rehoboth and Milton areas lost power Thursday afternoon after a contractor accidentally cut a primary power line, according to Delaware Electric Cooperative.
Crews confirmed around 4:17 p.m. that the outage was caused when a contractor struck one of the cooperative’s main lines. Repairs have since begun. Approximately 4,882 people are currently without power.
“Our team is actively working on repairs to the lines now, and our goal is to get all members back on as soon as possible,” the cooperative said in an update on Facebook.