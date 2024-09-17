LEWES Del.- In 2021 the City of Lewes received $1.793,487 from ARPA and the money must be designated by the end of 2024 and spent by 2026. Tuesday Sept. 17 the Mayor and City Council met to discuss the amount of money, where it is going, what is left and other ideas if projects do not work out.
$26,689 went to the Lewes Board of Public Works to pay electric disconnection fees. $60,000 went to family promise who have already spent $34,879 so far and this pays for rent. $460,000 went to the Lewes Fire Department and they have already spent all of it. Lastly $200,000 went to Milford housing.
If any of said projects don’t follow through, here are some ideas the council spoke about that the ARPA money will go to, but they want the money to go to initial commitments:
- Access to public water in the lobby of City Hall
- Pothole repairs
- Road patching
- Restrooms at museum
- Beach clean-ups