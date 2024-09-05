OCEAN CITY, Md. - Amid the hustle and bustle of everyday life, mental health can often be overlooked. But for Henry Clay Johnson V, it's a priority—one he’s committed to sharing with others, one step at a time.
Johnson, now on his 96th consecutive day of walking five miles at Northside Park in Ocean City, is on a mission to promote mental health awareness. Each morning, he laces up his shoes and hits the path, walking not just for his physical health, but for a cause personal to him.
"I walk every day for mental health awareness," Johnson said. "Taking care of myself each day, trying to get in 10,000 steps or five miles. Just a simple task to really open my mind to things and just better my health."
To further his mission, Johnson created an Instagram page called "Hashtag Five Minutes," where he encourages others to take just five minutes out of their day to check in on their mental health and that of others.
Johnson’s journey is deeply rooted in his own struggles with alcoholism. Now sober for more than 10 months, he channels his past challenges into helping others.
"I wanted to start this page to help out others," Johnson explained. "I noticed that I was taking better care of myself and my own mental health, and it's become fun. It's something that I love to do, and I look forward to it every single day. I just want other people to experience that."
From social media interactions to talking to people along his walks, Johnson emphasizes the importance of communication and support.
"It's very important to let other people know that you are struggling," Johnson urged. "Don't be silent. If you have a problem, speak it out loud. Make sure that you're heard. Never suppress anything, and always just communicate with other people. There are people out there who want to help."
Johnson's message is simple but powerful: taking just five minutes out of your day to check in on someone can change their life forever.