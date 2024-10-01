DELAWARE - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wants to list the Bethany Beach firefly, a small nocturnal beetle found in coastal Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia, as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.
The Wildlife Service claims that threat stems from climate change, habitat loss, and other stressors.
The Bethany Beach firefly lives in low-lying freshwater marsh areas near coastal dunes, called swales, and those swales protect the insects, provide a source of food, and create a moist environment where the species can thrive.
According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, climate models show that somewhere between 76% and 95% of swales could be lost to high-tide flooding by 2100.
Development, light pollution, recreation, grazing by ponies, the use of pesticides, and invasive plant species can also damage the firefly habitat.
The Service is still learning about this specific bug and are asking for anyone with available knowledge about where the firefly lives and how far the insect travels to contact them. If you think you've seen a Bethany Beach firefly you can make a report by contacting the Chesapeake Bay Field Office at (410) 573-4599
The rule being considered right now would list the Bethany Beach firefly as threatened. You can find more information Federal Register government website.