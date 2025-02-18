WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- The Worcester County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 10:30 a.m. to gather input on Emergency Bill 25-01, which focuses on zoning regulations for marine uses and public utility operation centers.
The bill, drafted at the commissioners’ request, aims to refine zoning definitions and permitted uses within the Commercial Marine District. Officials say it introduces new definitions for marine-related activities and marine yards while clarifying the district's purpose of further supporting the commercial and recreational fishing industries.
Key changes in the legislation include removing public utility structures and properties as a principal permitted use in the Commercial Marine District and refining marine yard uses in the A-2 Agricultural and E-1 Estate Districts. The legislation also allows public utility operation centers in the C-2 and C-3 Commercial Districts and the I-1 and I-2 Industrial Districts.
According to Worcester County, the hearing provides an opportunity for the public to weigh in on these proposed changes before the commissioners make a final decision. Those interested in sharing their opinions are encouraged to attend.