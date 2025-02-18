Worcester County Commissioners

Worcester County Commissioners will review proposed changes to marine and zoning rules.

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- The Worcester County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 10:30 a.m. to gather input on Emergency Bill 25-01, which focuses on zoning regulations for marine uses and public utility operation centers.

The bill, drafted at the commissioners’ request, aims to refine zoning definitions and permitted uses within the Commercial Marine District. Officials say it introduces new definitions for marine-related activities and marine yards while clarifying the district's purpose of further supporting the commercial and recreational fishing industries.

Key changes in the legislation include removing public utility structures and properties as a principal permitted use in the Commercial Marine District and refining marine yard uses in the A-2 Agricultural and E-1 Estate Districts. The legislation also allows public utility operation centers in the C-2 and C-3 Commercial Districts and the I-1 and I-2 Industrial Districts.

According to Worcester County, the hearing provides an opportunity for the public to weigh in on these proposed changes before the commissioners make a final decision. Those interested in sharing their opinions are encouraged to attend.

Tags

Locations

Producer

Alyssa Baker joined the CoastTV team as a producer in February 2023. She is from Philadelphia. Alyssa graduated from West Chester University with a degree in media and culture. She participated in multiple broadcasting internships while in school, most recently with WPHL 17 in Philadelphia. 

Recommended for you