DELAWARE- The Delaware Transit Corporation is informing the public on potential updates to DART’s statewide bus services, which are set to take effect on May 18. DART will hold a series of public hearing workshops at locations across the state.
The public workshops will be held at:
- Tuesday, March 18 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the Rehoboth Beach Public Library
- Wednesday, March 19 from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Dover Public Library Multi-Purpose Room "A"
- Thursday, March 20 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Wilmington Library – The Commons
- Thursday, March 20 from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Red Clay Adult Education Center
For those unable to attend in person, the Delaware Transit Corporation says a recorded presentation is available online, including an accessible version. The video can be viewed through March 24, here.
According to the agency, printed copies of the upcoming changes, route maps, and schedule updates can be found online, at DART administrative offices in Wilmington, Dover, and the Lewes Transit Center, and at select public libraries in Wilmington, Dover, and Georgetown.
Each workshop will begin with an overview of the proposed updates, followed by a Q&A session. Attendees will then have an opportunity to share feedback. Private testimony options will also be available.