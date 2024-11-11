DELMARVA - After more than six weeks without a drop of rain, Delmarva finally saw some relief as showers moved through the area Monday morning, ending a 44-day dry spell.
Inland Bays Garden Center, which has been grappling with the effects of the drought, welcomed the rain. Chantal Bouchard, the operations manager, described the impact of the showers on the center’s extensive collection of plants.
“It’s been difficult here at the garden center because plants and pots require a lot more attention and, of course, a lot more watering. So, the rain was definitely a godsend for us, down here at Inland Bays,” Bouchard said.
Inland Bays is home to hundreds of plant species, each requiring careful, individual attention. Staff members have been working tirelessly to keep the plants healthy, using hoses and sprinklers to compensate for the lack of natural rainfall. Some plants have been moved indoors to prepare for winter, and blankets are being used to protect certain species from colder temperatures.
Despite the recent rain, drought conditions remain in effect across Delmarva. A Worcester County Fire Marshal official noted that the area is still highly susceptible to fires, and the current burn ban will likely remain in place until a more consistent rainfall pattern returns.
"We are hoping to get more rain. It was great to have it, but it would be nice to kind of have it a little more regularly so that our plants could be a little bit better,” added Bouchard.
An updated drought advisory is expected on Thursday, which will determine whether the recent rain has been enough to improve conditions.