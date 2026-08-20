REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Heather Rowe, owner of Drift Float Rehoboth, has been named the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition’s 2026 Sussex County Volunteer of the Year, recognizing five years of support for breast cancer survivors and the coalition’s work in Sussex County.
Rowe received the Volunteer Appreciation Award during DBCC’s 2026 Shining Light Awards on Aug. 5 at The Waterfall in Claymont. The annual event recognizes volunteers and community partners whose time, leadership and support advance the coalition’s mission.
Rowe first connected with DBCC shortly after her own breast cancer diagnosis five years ago, when she attended the organization’s in Rehoboth Beach. She became involved in DBCC programs during treatment and later began using her experience to connect with and encourage other survivors.
“The organization gave me so much more than information and resources,” Rowe said during her acceptance remarks. “It gave me a community. It gave me friendships. It gave me women who understood without explanation, who celebrated every victory, no matter how small, and who reminded me that I was never alone.”
Rowe has continued to participate in DBCC programs and events and support Pink Sisterhood. The coalition recognized her for her consistent involvement, willingness to share her experience and ability to connect with survivors across ages, diagnoses and stages of breast cancer.
“Instead of asking, ‘How do I get through this?’ I found myself asking, ‘How can I help someone else get through it?’” Rowe said. “This is why volunteering has become so meaningful to me.”
Rowe has also brought that connection to Drift Float Rehoboth, the locally owned wellness studio she recently purchased in Rehoboth Beach. Earlier this year, she hosted an open house at Drift Float Rehoboth for breast cancer survivors, inviting participants to gather and experience the studio’s wellness services.