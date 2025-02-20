REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Rehoboth Beach Commissioner Suzanne Goode is advocating for a significant pay raise for the city's elected officials, arguing that the current salaries are insufficient to match the demanding workload.
Goode pointed out that the pay has remained unchanged since the 1990s, and she believes higher compensation would provide more motivation for commissioners to tackle the town's challenges effectively.
“At the current pay rate, there isn’t enough incentive for those on the board to put in the time and tackle the problems as effectively as they could,” Goode said. She also noted that the current pay, which averages less than minimum wage when accounting for hours worked, is not sustainable.
Under Goode’s proposal, the mayor’s salary would rise from $1,000 to $20,000 annually, while commissioners’ pay would increase from $600 to $10,000.
However, not all in Rehoboth Beach agree with the idea. Farrah Barrow, a local who works in the city, believes public service should not be driven by financial incentives. “When somebody chooses to be the mayor or commissioner, it’s because they love the town, not for the money,” Barrow said.
The city council is scheduled to discuss the proposed pay raises in a meeting Friday Feb. 21 at 9 a.m.