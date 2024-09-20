REHOBOTH BEACH Del.- Rehoboth Beach is working to create a multi-year strategic plan aimed at defining a clear vision for the community and outlining a roadmap to achieve it.
They are partnering with Emergent Method, a national management consulting firm based in Baton Rouge. The city’s contract with Emergent Method is for $28,000. The process is expected to take seven months but hopes to have a final draft out next spring.
"What kind of community does the City of Rehoboth Beach want to be and what are some of the strategies that will help us get there? Those are the questions that this strategic plan will help us answer," said City Manager Taylour Tedder. "I think it’s important for our commissioners and our community to clearly define our vision, mission, and core values. From that foundation, we can determine our priorities and goals. And then staff will have a clear road map that will help them implement strategies to achieve the identified objectives."
The city says community input and engagement will be among the first steps taken in the plan development process this fall. There will be one-on-one interviews, surveys and community focus groups to get residents thoughts and feedback.