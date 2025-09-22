REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The owners of the Canalside Inn are requesting multiple zoning changes to tear down the longtime lodging property on Sixth Street and build two detached single-family homes in its place.
The Rehoboth Beach Board of Adjustment is expected to consider the request at a meeting on September 22. The request seeks changes covering lot area per dwelling, number of homes, floor area ratio, and setback lines.
Documents submitted by the property owner, Bryan and Kristen Deptula, indicate that the Canalside Inn would be demolished to make way for the construction of two homes. Their proposal would remove the inn and build two homes—one for their family to live in as a primary residence and one to sell.
According to the owners, the project is designed to:
- Remove a commercial business and replace it with two private residences.
- Reduce traffic, parking pressure, and commercial activity in the area.
- Add green space and landscaping.
- Ensure new homes match the scale and character of nearby properties.
- Strengthen property values and enhance neighborhood continuity.
To move forward, the Deptulas must receive approval from the Board of Adjustment, which will hold a public hearing on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. in City Hall.