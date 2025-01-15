OCEAN CITY, Md. - Public responses led to a swift decision from the Ocean City Council this week, as lawmakers rejected a proposed 31-day minimum rental period in R-1 neighborhoods during this weeks council meeting.
The Ocean City planning and zoning commission initially considered the month-long minimum stay in residential areas, known as R-1 zones, to address concerns over the increasing prevalence of short-term rental properties. However, after listening to residents’ comments, the Ocean City council quickly dismissed the proposal.
Ocean City currently boasts nearly 9,000 rental properties. In R-1 neighborhoods, renters may soon face a seven-day minimum stay requirement, a shorter but still controversial alternative to the rejected month-long proposal.
“The new average stay in America is 3.41 days,” said Ocean City realtor Terry Miller. “So now saying that you have to stay five or seven days is going to eliminate a lot of rentals.”
Miller noted that the rising costs of homeownership in Ocean City are leading many property owners to rely on short-term rentals to offset expenses. “Most of them want to be able to offset the high costs of having a property in Ocean City,” Miller said. “And then, when they’re able to afford to not have to rent, they don’t.”
According to some council members, the proposed restrictions aim to prevent homes in R-1 zones from becoming full-time rental properties, preserving the character of these residential neighborhoods.
With the 31-day proposal off the table, the council will now focus on the week-long minimum stay option. The matter will next be discussed in an upcoming work session, where the council will decide whether to move forward with the proposal to a first reading or abandon it entirely.