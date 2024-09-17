BRIDGEVILLE, Del. — Four lab mixes—Axle, Buddy, Lola, and Drake—will make their adoption debut at the Animal Rescue Center on Wednesday, September 18. The dogs were among 20 animals rescued from neglect at a Bridgeville property nearly a month ago.
The dogs, who required extended care due to severe sarcoptic mange, have now completed their treatment and are ready to find new homes.
Cocoa, a pregnant dog also rescued in the same operation, and her puppies are still undergoing care. The puppies are expected to be available for adoption in about a month.
The adoption event for Axle, Buddy, Lola, and Drake will take place at the ARC, located at 19022 Shingle Point Rd, Georgetown, the same building as the Eastern Shore Pet Resort. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.