PHOENIX, Az. (AP) — Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is speculated to suspend his 2024 campaign and endorse former President Donald Trump, according to sources that spoke with NBC, who are familiar with the ongoing discussions. According to the NBC sources, there will be clarity by the end of the week. Kennedy is scheduled to give a speech Friday in Phoenix, hours before Trump hosts an event in neighboring Glendale, furthering speculation about a possible joint appearance.
Some of the assumption comes after Kennedy’s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, hinted in a podcast interview this week that the campaign was considering "joining forces" with Trump to prevent a Kamala Harris presidency. According to NBC News, Trump's running mate, Senator JD Vance, also confirmed that "there's been a lot of communication back and forth" between the two campaigns, though he denied that a Cabinet position for Kennedy was part of the discussions.
As reported by the Associated Press, Kennedy’s campaign has struggled with legal challenges. According to NBC, he was recently disqualified from the New York ballot, after a judge ruled that his home address used on his signature petitions was not his place of residency.
According to NBC, financial troubles have also impacted the campaign, which closed July with nearly $3.5 million in debt, according to the most recent campaign finance report.