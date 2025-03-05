Right whale slow zone in effect east of Ocean City after whale detection

OCEAN CITY, Md. - A right whale Slow Zone is now in place off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland, after the endangered species was detected in the area.
A buoy operated by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science picked up the presence of right whales on March 2. In response, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries has set up a voluntary Slow Zone through March 17.
Boaters are asked to avoid the area or travel at 10 knots or less to help protect the whales from vessel strikes. There are currently five other Slow Zones in effect.