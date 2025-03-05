Right whale slow zone in effect east of Ocean City after whale detection

Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Periods of wind driven rain this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 45F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Periods of wind driven rain this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 45F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.