LINCOLN, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a road rage shooting that occurred on Issacs Road near Cedar Creek Road Wednesday morning.
Police say the incident occurred around 11:41 a.m. on August 28, began when a motorist driving northbound on Issacs Road became involved in a confrontation with the driver of an unknown pick-up truck.
According to investigators, the altercation escalated when the pick-up truck driver fired a shot at the victim's vehicle before fleeing the scene. Fortunately, the victim was unharmed in the incident.
State police have not yet identified the suspect or the vehicle involved and are urging anyone with information to come forward. The investigation is being led by the Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit.
Detectives are asking witnesses or anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact Detective H. Lingo at 302-752-3864. Tips can be submitted through private messages on the Delaware State Police Facebook page or by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.