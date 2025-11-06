Roadwork underway on side streets in Dewey Beach

Milling and paving work is underway on side streets off Coastal Highway in Dewey Beach. 

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Milling and paving work is underway on side streets off Coastal Highway in Dewey Beach. Work will begin at the north end of town on Chesapeake and Bayard avenues and move south. Crews are scheduled to work between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m., weather permitting. 

The project, being completed under flagger control, will cause traffic delays as full-width paving temporarily restricts car access during active work periods, according to DelDOT. Parking will also be restricted in areas where paving is in progress.

According to DelDOT, the project is expected to be completed by the end of December, weather permitting.

