OCEAN CITY, Md. - Frequent travelers on Ocean City's Route 90 bridge likely encountered traffic this summer. Plans have long been in motion to widen the bridge, adding two lanes to ease congestion. However, those plans are now in limbo due to statewide budget cuts.
Ocean City local Jim Lockhead hopes the project will eventually proceed but stresses the importance of doing it right.
"I think they should take their time, get the money, all the money they need for it, and also do it right," Lockhead said.
While planning for the bridge expansion has been underway for years, funding issues have slowed progress. The State of Maryland recently announced a $1.3 billion reduction in transportation spending, leaving the Route 90 project among several that may face delays.
The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) released a statement citing budgetary challenges due to slow economic growth and rising costs for materials and labor. MDOT emphasized the need to prioritize maintaining existing transportation systems over launching new projects.
"Unfortunately, MD 90 is one of many important projects across the state where MDOT has been forced to defer action," the statement read.
Some residents, including a regular summer visitor, expressed frustration over the summer traffic on Route 90, hoping the expansion would be completed sooner. However, Lockhead remains cautious.
"It happened up there on Delaware Avenue. They tore up the street, and a year later, they're back out there again, tearing it up again," he said. "So take your time, get it right, plan it out."
With the summer season ending and traffic easing on the Route 90 bridge, state officials will have more time to discuss the project’s future and how to secure the necessary funding.