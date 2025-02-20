DELMARVA - On Wednesday, Feb. 19, the historic cruise ship S.S. United States began its final voyage.
The ship left the harbor in Philadelphia, marking the first time it has moved since 1996. It is now being towed down the Delaware River to the Atlantic Ocean.
As of 8 a.m. on Thursday Feb. 18, the ship was off the coast of Fenwick Island, according to the Garmin tracker.
The SS United States will complete its trip to Mobile, Al and be sunk to be part of an artificial reef off the Florida coast. Once in mobile, contractors will spend approximately 12 months preparing the ship for deployment.
This process includes removing hazardous materials, such as non-metal parts and residual fuel, to ensure the vessel is environmentally safe. Modifications will also be made to position the ship upright once it is placed on the ocean floor.