OCEAN CITY, Md. — A free Safe Handling, Release, and Identification Workshop for fishermen is scheduled for July 1 at the Residence Inn by Marriott Ocean City.
The workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 300 Seabay Lane. It is designed to teach fishermen proper techniques for safely handling and releasing entangled or hooked protected species, including sea turtles, marine mammals, smalltooth sawfish, Atlantic sturgeon and prohibited sharks.
Attendance is required for commercial boat owners or operators who use longline or gillnet gear, or who hold shark directed limited access, shark incidental limited access, swordfish directed limited access or swordfish incidental limited access permits.
Certificates must be renewed every three years, submitted each year with shark or swordfish permit renewal applications, and kept on board the boat as proof of certification.
People attending should bring proof of identification. Boat owners should also bring copies of permits and boat registration or documentation. Representatives of a business or co-owned boat should bring proof of identification, copies of permits and proof that they are a co-owner of the business or boat.
People who do not meet the required attendance conditions but still want to attend should call Angler Conservation Education at 386-682-0158 to check availability.
Additional 2026 workshops are scheduled for June 10 in Melville, New York; Aug. 17 in Vero Beach, Florida; and Sept. 16 in Kenner, Louisiana.
Online recertification is available for those with a recent workshop certificate. Participants must provide the exact name, business name, identifier number, email address and cell phone number from their previous in-person workshop record.