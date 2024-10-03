SALISBURY, Md.- Each October, Fire Prevention Month is observed across the U.S. to raise awareness about the importance of fire safety and prevention. According to the National Fire Protection Association, this month provides an opportunity to educate people about the risks of home fires, the importance of working smoke alarms, and creating escape plans in case of an emergency. Fire departments nationwide often engage in public outreach, organizing demonstrations, safety drills, and providing free resources to promote fire prevention habits. One local agency, the Salisbury Fire Department, is using the initiative to help locals create an escape plan if they experience a house fire.
According to the Salisbury Fire Department, the best way to stay safe is to plan and practice escape routes. To create a fire escape plan the department says to:
- Draw a map of the home including doors and windows
- Identify two exits in each room
- Make sure all windows and doors can be opened easily
- Identify one place to meet once everyone is outside
- Ensure the address is visible to first responders from a street view
- Discuss how to call for emergency help with everyone in the household