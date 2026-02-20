SALISBURY, Md. — Submitting non-emergency service requests in Salisbury is the focus of the launch of a new digital platform designed to streamline how people connect with city government.
The City of Salisbury’s Information Services Department has migrated non-emergency citizen service requests to a modernized system aimed at improving how requests are submitted and managed. The updated platform features a rebranded, form-based interface intended to enhance usability for the public while improving internal workflows for city staff.
Citizen Reporter, previously referred to as problems or issues, can be accessed through the city’s website under “Report an Issue,” as with the previous system. People who live there may submit requests anonymously or choose to receive status updates. Users can also view other submissions to increase transparency and explore additional resources on the city’s Citizen Reporter Hub Site.
“Our goal is to make it easier for residents to connect with their local government. This new system improves transparency and ensures that citizen requests are handled quickly and effectively,” Mayor Randy Taylor said.
According to the city, website upgrades planned over the next year will replace the “Report an Issue” button with “Submit a Citizen Report” as part of a broader redesign.
“This new platform and interface leverages Esri’s ArcGIS technology and incorporates feedback gathered over several years from users of the previous system,” said the City’s Information Services Department. “As a result, citizen service requests will be processed more efficiently, with improved workflows and users will experience more consistent notification updates.”
The application process begins by identifying the appropriate location and confirming the matter is not a 9-1-1 emergency. Users then select a service category before adding details and photos related to the request.