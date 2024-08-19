SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for his involvement in an attempted armed robbery that left a victim paralyzed.
On Aug. 15, Chief Judge Kathleen L. Beckstead of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County handed down the maximum sentence to 38-year-old Joshua Satchell said Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County. Satchell, who had pled guilty to attempted armed robbery on June 11, was sentenced after a Pre-Sentence Investigation was completed. Satchell had remained incarcerated since his plea.
The charges stemmed from an incident on Aug. 20, 2023, when Satchell and four co-conspirators targeted a backyard barbecue in Salisbury. According to the state's attorney office, the group held the victims at gunpoint, and when one of the victims attempted to flee, he was shot in the back of the neck, resulting in paralysis. While Satchell was not the individual who fired the gun, his participation in the robbery made him legally responsible for the victim’s injuries, said the office.
Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Dykes commended the Salisbury Police Department for their swift action and thorough investigation.