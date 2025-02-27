SALISBURY, Md- Salisbury is set to begin a road resurfacing project in the Fitzwater area, aiming to improve road conditions on several streets. Work will start with milling on March 5, then repaving on March 10. According to the city, the project is expected to be completed by March 15, weather permitting.
The Field Operations Department, responsible for evaluating and maintaining city streets, has prioritized several repairs based on road conditions and available funding. Some of the key issues being addressed include potholes, cracking, and material loss.
The city says the resurfacing project will be completed in two phases. Project Area 1 includes:
- 1st and 2nd Street
- Pearl Street
- Hill Street
- West Main Street
Project Area 2 includes:
- Church Street
- Mitchell Street
- Vine Street
The city confirms that people living and working in these areas will receive notices about the upcoming work on Feb. 27. The City has instructed all vehicle owners to remove their cars from these streets during resurfacing to avoid towing.