SALISBURY, Md. - A state of emergency remains in effect in Salisbury as the city continues to face ongoing winter weather on Sunday, Jan. 25, according to city officials.
City officials say the declaration will stay in place until the city lifts it or the State of Maryland issues further guidance. CoastTV Meteorologists say there will be continued rain throughout the day, raising concerns for refreezing and potentially dangerous black ice overnight.
Salisbury city officials say that their offices and buildings will be closed Monday, January 26. Trash and recycling pickups scheduled for Monday will move to Saturday, January 31, while Tuesday pickups will move to Wednesday, January 28.
City crews are actively working to clear roads, and residents are urged to remain home if possible and keep snow emergency routes open for plowing, according to city officials.
They say property owners must clear sidewalks within 24 hours after snowfall ends, creating a path at least four feet wide for pedestrian safety. People near fire hydrants should ensure at least a three-foot-wide clearing for emergency access. Officials warn against pushing snow into the streets, which can create hazards for plowing.
Snow removal and snow emergency route information are available on the city’s website.
Stay up to date on the approaching winter storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.