SALISBURY, Md. - The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a shed fire that occurred Sunday afternoon on Church Street in Salisbury. The fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damage to a 9-by-20-foot shed.
According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire was reported at approximately 4:34 p.m. by a neighbor. The Salisbury Fire Department responded with 20 firefighters and brought the fire under control within 10 minutes. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and officials are asking anyone with information to contact the State Fire Marshal's Salisbury office at 410-713-3780.