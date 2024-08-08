GEORGETOWN, Del. - On Aug. 4, Sandhill Fields experienced a break-in where the community garage and thousands of dollars of equipment was stolen.
Sandhill Fields remained optimistic and discovered their Gator UTV near their facilities.
Sandhill posted on Aug. 8, “Thankfully, our sticky bandits didn’t make it too far with our Gator, as we were able to locate it stuck in a ditch not far from our facility in fine working condition, though with a new (and rather ugly) appearance…”
Workers at Sandhill found the UTV spray pained black and brown to disguise the stolen equipment. Sandhill was able to fix the Gator and is ready to drive.
Sandhill finished their update stating, “Sometimes, it’s the small victories that really count.”
The Sandhill Fields Grounds Manager Robert Cuddeback says "$15,000 plus of equipment is out there, All my two cycle equipment blowers chainsaws and my zero term mower." Cuddeback went on to say about the future "Just to stay positive and know that the police are doing their job."
Cuddeback says they think they know who did it and passed the information along to Georgetown Police. CoastTV reached out to Georgetown Police who declined to comment citing the ongoing investigation.